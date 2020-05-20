Is Flowers Foods (FLO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Flowers Foods (FLO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Flowers Foods is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLO's full-year earnings has moved 4.47% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FLO has returned about 6.21% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -16.39%. This means that Flowers Foods is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FLO belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.07% so far this year, so FLO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to FLO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

