Is Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Floor & Decor Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Floor & Decor Holdings had US$197.4m of debt in September 2021, down from US$209.5m, one year before. But it also has US$330.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$132.6m net cash.

A Look At Floor & Decor Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:FND Debt to Equity History December 23rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Floor & Decor Holdings had liabilities of US$1.01b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.35b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$330.1m as well as receivables valued at US$81.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.95b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Floor & Decor Holdings shares are worth a very impressive total of US$13.6b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Floor & Decor Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Floor & Decor Holdings grew its EBIT by 84% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Floor & Decor Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Floor & Decor Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Floor & Decor Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 43% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

Although Floor & Decor Holdings's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$132.6m. And we liked the look of last year's 84% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Floor & Decor Holdings's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Floor & Decor Holdings you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

