Is Flight Centre (FGETF) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Flight Centre Ltd. (FGETF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flight Centre Ltd. is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flight Centre Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FGETF's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FGETF has gained about 41.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 14.5%. This means that Flight Centre Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acushnet (GOLF). The stock is up 36.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Acushnet's current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Flight Centre Ltd. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.7% this year, meaning that FGETF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Acushnet falls under the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #216. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flight Centre Ltd. and Acushnet as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flight Centre Ltd. (FGETF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acushnet (GOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.