Is Flexsteel Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Flexsteel Industries is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$202m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Flexsteel Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Flexsteel Industries?

NasdaqGS:FLXS Ownership Breakdown December 15th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Flexsteel Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Flexsteel Industries' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:FLXS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 15th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Flexsteel Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Royce & Associates, LP with 15% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.9% and 6.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Jerald Dittmer is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Flexsteel Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Flexsteel Industries, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$15m worth of the US$202m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Flexsteel Industries is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

