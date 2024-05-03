Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flexsteel Industries is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 286 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FLXS has gained about 98% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 3.8% on average. As we can see, Flexsteel Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gildan Activewear (GIL). The stock has returned 1.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gildan Activewear's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #231 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that FLXS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Gildan Activewear falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #219. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.4%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Flexsteel Industries and Gildan Activewear. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

