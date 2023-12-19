Is FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 07/13/2016, smart beta exchange traded fund FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $204.22 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. ESG is managed by Flexshares. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the STOXX USA ESG Impact Index.

The STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs Index is an optimized index designed to provide broad market exposure that is tilted toward U.S. companies that score better with respect to a small set of environmental, social and governance characteristics and to provide the potential for attractive risk-adjusted performance relative to the STOXX USA 900 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.32%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 25.80% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc Common Stock Usd 0.01 (AMZN) accounts for about 5.14% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp Common Stock Usd 0.00000625 (MSFT).

ESG's top 10 holdings account for about 34.71% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 26.91% so far this year and is up about 26.91% in the last one year (as of 12/19/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $90.43 and $115.26.

The fund has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 17.87% for the trailing three-year period. With about 266 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has $8.40 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $13.32 billion. JEPQ has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ESGU charges 0.15%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG): ETF Research Reports

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.