Is FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF (IQDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market, the FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF (IQDF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 04/12/2013.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $540.96 million, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the World ETFs. IQDF is managed by Flexshares. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Index before fees and expenses.

The Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Index is designed to provide exposure to a high-quality income-oriented portfolio of long-only international securities issued by non-U.S.-based companies, with an emphasis on long-term capital growth and a targeted overall beta that is similar to that of the Northern Trust International Large Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for IQDF are 0.47%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.71%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Royal Bank Of Canada Common Stock Cad 0 (RY) accounts for about 2.87% of total assets, followed by Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) and Roche Holding Ag Common Stock Chf 0 (ROG).

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 7.24% so far this year and is down about -3.14% in the last one year (as of 04/03/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $17.72 and $24.35.

The fund has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 17.59% for the trailing three-year period, which makes IQDF a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 268 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the World ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive ETF (IQDE) tracks Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Defensive Index and the FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic ETF (IQDY) tracks Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive ETF has $34.05 million in assets, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic ETF has $112.96 million. IQDE has an expense ratio of 0.47% and IQDY charges 0.47%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF (IQDF): ETF Research Reports

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rogers Corporation (ROG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic ETF (IQDY): ETF Research Reports

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive ETF (IQDE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.