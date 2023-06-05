Is Flexible Solutions International (FSI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Flexible Solutions International (FSI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FSI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FSI has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.4.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FSI has a P/CF ratio of 4.58. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FSI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.46. Over the past 52 weeks, FSI's P/CF has been as high as 8.64 and as low as 3.80, with a median of 5.32.

Investors could also keep in mind H. B. Fuller (FUL), an Chemical - Specialty stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

H. B. Fuller also has a P/B ratio of 2.09 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.02. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.69, as low as 1.93, with a median of 2.22.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Flexible Solutions International and H. B. Fuller are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FSI and FUL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

