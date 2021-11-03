Is Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Flex's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Flex had US$3.79b in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.46b, its net debt is less, at about US$1.33b.

A Look At Flex's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:FLEX Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Flex had liabilities of US$8.69b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.51b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.46b in cash and US$3.90b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.84b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$8.31b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Flex's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt sitting at just 0.87 times EBITDA, Flex is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 7.8 times the interest expense over the last year. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Flex has boosted its EBIT by 44%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Flex's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Flex saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Flex's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and level of total liabilities definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But the good news is it seems to be able to grow its EBIT with ease. We think that Flex's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Flex (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

