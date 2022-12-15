Is Flex (FLEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Flex (FLEX). FLEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.75, which compares to its industry's average of 15.92. FLEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.75 and as low as 6.28, with a median of 8.09, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that FLEX has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FLEX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.69. Within the past year, FLEX's PEG has been as high as 0.78 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.56.

We should also highlight that FLEX has a P/B ratio of 2.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.95. Over the past year, FLEX's P/B has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 1.58, with a median of 2.02.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FLEX has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.68.

Finally, we should also recognize that FLEX has a P/CF ratio of 8.13. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FLEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.74. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX's P/CF has been as high as 8.13 and as low as 4.70, with a median of 5.74.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flex is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FLEX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.