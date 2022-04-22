Is Flex (FLEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Flex (FLEX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FLEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.12, which compares to its industry's average of 14.48. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.83 and as low as 7.49, with a median of 9.54.

We also note that FLEX holds a PEG ratio of 0.55. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FLEX's industry has an average PEG of 1.23 right now. Within the past year, FLEX's PEG has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.80.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FLEX's P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.17. Over the past year, FLEX's P/B has been as high as 2.75 and as low as 1.94, with a median of 2.41.

Finally, we should also recognize that FLEX has a P/CF ratio of 5.93. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.07. FLEX's P/CF has been as high as 8.13 and as low as 5.06, with a median of 6.25, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Flex is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FLEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

