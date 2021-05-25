Is Flex (FLEX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Flex (FLEX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FLEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.46, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.28. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.34 and as low as 8.31, with a median of 11.32.

Investors should also note that FLEX holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FLEX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.62. FLEX's PEG has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.96, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FLEX's P/B ratio of 2.66. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FLEX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.58. Over the past 12 months, FLEX's P/B has been as high as 2.93 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 2.51.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FLEX has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.01.

Finally, our model also underscores that FLEX has a P/CF ratio of 7.72. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FLEX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.77. FLEX's P/CF has been as high as 8.66 and as low as 5.29, with a median of 7.39, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flex is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FLEX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

