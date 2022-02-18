Is Fiverr Stock a Must-Have After Stellar Earnings?

In this video, I will go over Fiverr's (NYSE: FVRR) fourth-quarter earnings, and talk about how well the business is performing in an unpredictable environment. You can find the video below but here are some highlights.

Revenue for the quarter was $79.8 million, up 43% year over year. Active buyers reached 4.2 million, and spend per buyer is up 18% year over year to $242.

The most impressive metrics to me are take rate and gross margin, which stand at 29.2% and 83.4% (non-GAAP), respectively. What made this earnings report even better is that it beat guidance comfortably.

Revenue for the fiscal year 2021 grew 57% to $297.7 million above prior guidance of $284 million.

The company expects Q1 revenue to grow 25.5% at the midpoint to $86 million, overlapping tough year-over-year comps in the first half of the year. But it expects growth to accelerate in the second half of 2022.

Big spenders are the fastest-growing buyer segment and big earners are the fastest-growing seller segment. This shows Fiverr's success going upmarket, which will increase spend per buyer over time.

In 2020, all older cohorts, those who joined on or before 2018, on average retained 115% of revenue from 2019. This shows how highly efficient Fiverr is in terms of buyer acquisition.

I believe Fiverr is a long-term buy-and-hold stock and have covered it previously. Those willing to go through short-term pain with Fiverr will enjoy long-term gains.

For the full insights, watch the video below, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 16, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Fiverr International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiverr International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum owns Fiverr International. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.