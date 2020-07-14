Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FVRR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Fiverr International Lt. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 56.72% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FVRR has returned about 237.74% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.80% on average. This shows that Fiverr International Lt. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, FVRR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.96% so far this year, meaning that FVRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on FVRR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

