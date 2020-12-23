Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fiverr International Lt. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 23.53% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FVRR has returned 850.55% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 38.93%. As we can see, Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 63.42% so far this year, so FVRR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FVRR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.