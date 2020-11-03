Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FVRR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Fiverr International Lt. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 206 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 77.59% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FVRR has returned about 544.13% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 31.11%. This shows that Fiverr International Lt. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 58.12% so far this year, so FVRR is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to FVRR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

