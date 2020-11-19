Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FVRR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Fiverr International Lt. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 206 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 23.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FVRR has gained about 678.09% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 34.46%. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 57.59% so far this year, so FVRR is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on FVRR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

