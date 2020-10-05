Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 70.69% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FVRR has returned 551.11% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 32.58%. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, FVRR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 57.94% so far this year, meaning that FVRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FVRR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

