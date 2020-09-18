Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 70.69% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FVRR has moved about 425.49% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 29%. This shows that Fiverr International Lt. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, FVRR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.60% so far this year, so FVRR is performing better in this area.

FVRR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.