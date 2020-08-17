Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 205 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 72.13% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FVRR has returned 357.02% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 28.72% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 54.05% so far this year, meaning that FVRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FVRR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

