Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Fiverr International Lt. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 56.72% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FVRR has gained about 288.89% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 23.98% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.74% so far this year, so FVRR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to FVRR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

