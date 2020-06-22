Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 26.87% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FVRR has moved about 184.04% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 12.65%. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, FVRR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.32% so far this year, so FVRR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FVRR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

