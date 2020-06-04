Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 26.87% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FVRR has gained about 199.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.61% on average. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.56% so far this year, meaning that FVRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FVRR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

