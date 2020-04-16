Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 10.07% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FVRR has moved about 34.08% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -1.95%. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.84% this year, meaning that FVRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FVRR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

