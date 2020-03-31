Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 215 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 10.07% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FVRR has returned 4.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -11.20% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.30% so far this year, so FVRR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FVRR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.