Is Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 216 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 10.07% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FVRR has gained about 1.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 16.75% on average. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.90% this year, meaning that FVRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FVRR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.