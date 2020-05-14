Is Fiverr International Lt (FVRR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FVRR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Fiverr International Lt is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 34.23% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FVRR has returned 132.09% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.49% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Fiverr International Lt is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.21% this year, meaning that FVRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FVRR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

