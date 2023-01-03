Is Fiverr a Good Stock to Buy for 2023?

When the COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized the way we work overnight, shares of businesses that help folks work independently skyrocketed higher.

Unfortunately, the giant gains didn't last long for Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) investors. Shares of the gig-economy stock collapsed by 74% in 2022.

Its stock price is in the dumps, but Fiverr's underlying business is stronger than ever. Let's measure this stock's advantages against the reasons it tanked to see if it's a smart buy at recent prices.

Reasons to buy Fiverr

In a recent survey from McKinsey, the percentage of Americans who work independently has risen sharply, to 36%. This figure was just 27% in 2016.

Many of those newly independent workers offer their services on Fiverr's platform, a digital marketplace for over 550 categories of freelance services. It's increasingly popular with businesses of all sizes because it makes shopping for freelance services as straightforward as shopping for consumer goods on an e-commerce platform like Amazon.

Fiverr's service works so well for buyers that it can retain a portion of total payments for freelance work, similar to traditional staffing solution providers. The company's take rate rose to 30% in the third quarter, from 28.4% a year earlier.

Despite fears of a macroeconomic slowdown, businesses are still flocking to Fiverr's platform to find freelance workers. The number of active buyers on the platform reached 4.2 million in the third quarter. That's 3% more than a year ago and nearly double the number of active buyers three years ago.

More buyers signing up during a global economic slowdown isn't the only sign that Fiverr's leading the powerful trend toward independent employment. The average buyer on the platform spent 60% more in the third quarter than they did a year ago.

Fiverr's market valuation has fallen from more than 45 times trailing sales in early 2021 to just 3.2 times trailing sales at the moment. This downtrend now is a little surprising because the company is finally approaching sustainable profitability. Management expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to come in at $22.5 million for 2022. That works out to 6.7% of total revenue.

Reasons to remain cautious

Fiverr's take rate might be a little too good. The company's quick to point out how many active buyers are on the platform, but the number of active sellers is another story.

Before going public, Fiverr reported 255,000 active sellers on its platform during the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2019. Since going public, though, management stopped reporting this figure. Fiverr isn't shy about sharing its achievements, so investors have to assume active seller numbers have been kept under wraps because they aren't flattering.

Fiverr can report adjusted earnings, but it's still losing significant amounts of money, according to generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. It finished September with about $376 million in cash and marketable securities, after losing $70 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Fiverr's valuation has fallen hard in recent years, but investors should understand that it could fall much further in 2023 if revenue continues to slide. Quarterly revenue peaked at $86.7 million during the first three months of 2022 and fell to $82.5 million in the third quarter.

A smart stock to buy now?

Fiver's 30% take rate is impressive, but it probably can't rise much further before top-quality freelancers find less expensive solutions. Without this lever to pull, achieving profitability in 2023 could be harder than investors expect.

In 2022, management turned its focus toward cost efficiency, which put Fiverr on a path toward profitability. Before taking a risk on this stock, it might be a good idea to wait for another quarter or two to make sure the plan can succeed.

10 stocks we like better than Fiverr International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiverr International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.