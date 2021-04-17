Is Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Five Point Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Five Point Holdings had US$706.5m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$298.1m, its net debt is less, at about US$408.4m.

How Healthy Is Five Point Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:FPH Debt to Equity History April 17th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Five Point Holdings had liabilities of US$31.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.02b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$298.1m as well as receivables valued at US$78.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$675.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.07b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Five Point Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Five Point Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$154m, which is a fall of 17%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Five Point Holdings's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$41m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$81m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Five Point Holdings's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

