Is Five Below (FIVE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Five Below (FIVE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Five Below is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FIVE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE's full-year earnings has moved 5.53% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FIVE has gained about 9.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 4.93% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Five Below is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FIVE belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.86% so far this year, meaning that FIVE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to FIVE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

