Is Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Potentially Undervalued?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$127 and falling to the lows of US$108. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fiserv's current trading price of US$114 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fiserv’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Fiserv worth?

Great news for investors – Fiserv is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $153.31, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Fiserv’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Fiserv generate?

NasdaqGS:FISV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 22nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fiserv. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FISV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FISV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FISV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Fiserv, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Fiserv.

If you are no longer interested in Fiserv, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

