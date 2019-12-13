Is Fiserv (FISV) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Fiserv (FISV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FISV and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Fiserv is one of 191 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FISV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FISV's full-year earnings has moved 4.66% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FISV has moved about 56.73% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 31.05%. This shows that Fiserv is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, FISV is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42.83% this year, meaning that FISV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on FISV as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

