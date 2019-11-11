Is Fiserv (FISV) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fiserv (FISV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fiserv is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FISV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FISV's full-year earnings has moved 6.29% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FISV has returned 50.51% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 25.92%. As we can see, Fiserv is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FISV belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 39.28% so far this year, so FISV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on FISV as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

