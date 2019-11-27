Is Fiserv (FISV) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Fiserv (FISV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Fiserv is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FISV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FISV's full-year earnings has moved 6.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FISV has returned 58.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 31.33% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Fiserv is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FISV belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 43.13% so far this year, meaning that FISV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on FISV as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

