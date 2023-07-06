Is First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU) debuted on 05/08/2007, and offers broad exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $334.46 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs. FXU seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Utilities Index before fees and expenses.

The StrataQuant Utilities Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.64%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

FXU's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 2.24%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For FXU, it has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector --about 88.20% of the portfolio --while Industrials and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) accounts for about 4.46% of total assets, followed by Nrg Energy, Inc. (NRG) and Pg&e Corporation (PCG).

FXU's top 10 holdings account for about 39.86% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FXU has lost about -1.84%, and is up roughly 3.83% in the last one year (as of 07/06/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $29.52 and $36.10.

The ETF has a beta of 0.62 and standard deviation of 17.53% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) tracks Utilities Select Sector Index. Vanguard Utilities ETF has $5.21 billion in assets, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has $15.51 billion. VPU has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLU charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

