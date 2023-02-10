Is First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FYT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 04/19/2011, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FYT) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $201.08 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. FYT is managed by First Trust Advisors. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Small Cap Value Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Value Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.73%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.22%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Representing 26.90% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) accounts for about 0.76% of the fund's total assets, followed by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) and Skywest, Inc. (SKYW).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 7.06% of FYT's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 11.62% and is down about -1.68% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/10/2023), respectively. FYT has traded between $40.51 and $52.95 during this last 52-week period.

FYT has a beta of 1.38 and standard deviation of 36.70% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 263 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) tracks Russell 2000 Value Index and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $12.27 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $26.02 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

