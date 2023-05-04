Is First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FYC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FYC) made its debut on 04/19/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

FYC is managed by First Trust Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $203.20 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Growth. FYC seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth Index is an enhanced which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Growth Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.71% for FYC, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

FYC's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

FYC's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 17.40% of the portfolio. Its Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) accounts for about 1.03% of the fund's total assets, followed by Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) and E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF).

FYC's top 10 holdings account for about 8.47% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF has added roughly 0.58% so far, and is down about -9.39% over the last 12 months (as of 05/04/2023). FYC has traded between $52.17 and $64.80 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 26.80% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 264 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) tracks Russell 2000 Growth Index and the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index. IShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $9.31 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has $12.79 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBK charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

