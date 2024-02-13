Is First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) made its debut on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

FYX is managed by First Trust Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $881.62 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Small Cap Core Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.22%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For FYX, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 23.80% of the portfolio --while Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) accounts for about 0.47% of the fund's total assets, followed by Dorian Lpg Ltd. (LPG) and Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH).

The top 10 holdings account for about 3.89% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -0.09% and it's up approximately 6.83% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/13/2024), respectively. FYX has traded between $74.82 and $93.04 during this last 52-week period.

FYX has a beta of 1.26 and standard deviation of 22.78% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 526 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks Russell 2000 Index and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) tracks S&P SmallCap 600 Index. IShares Russell 2000 ETF has $61.63 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $77.43 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX): ETF Research Reports

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.