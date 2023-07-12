Is First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 09/20/2016, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) provides investors broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors, and has been able to amass over $247.16 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Energy ETFs. Before fees and expenses, FTXN seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index.

The Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the oil and gas industry.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.60% for FTXN, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

FTXN's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 3.31%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector - about 100% of the portfolio.

Taking into account individual holdings, Chevron Corporation (CVX) accounts for about 8.16% of the fund's total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Conocophillips (COP).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 58.51% of FTXN's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF has lost about -0.84% so far, and was up about 22.57% over the last 12 months (as of 07/12/2023). FTXN has traded between $22.03 and $31.59 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.44 and standard deviation of 37.45% for the trailing three-year period. With about 44 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Energy ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.52 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $34.39 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Energy ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

