Is First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) was launched on 04/19/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $3.75 billion, this makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Technology ETFs. QTEC is managed by First Trust Advisors. QTEC seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index is an equal-weighted index based on the securities of the NASDAQ-100 Index that are classified as technology.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.57%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

QTEC's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.13%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 91.70% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector.

When you look at individual holdings, Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. (class A) (CRWD) accounts for about 3.58% of the fund's total assets, followed by Pdd Holdings Inc. (adr) (PDD) and Zscaler, Inc. (ZS).

The top 10 holdings account for about 31.25% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 5.31% and is up about 58.95% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/26/2024), respectively. QTEC has traded between $116.53 and $184.98 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 30.96% for the trailing three-year period, which makes QTEC a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 39 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $62.19 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $62.27 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

