Is First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQEW) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 04/19/2006, the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQEW) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors. QQEW has been able to amass assets over $2.18 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index.

The NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index is the equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ-100 Index which includes 100 of the largest non-financial securities listed on NASDAQ based on market capitalization.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.58%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

QQEW's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.58%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For QQEW, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 37.40% of the portfolio --while Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) accounts for about 1.28% of the fund's total assets, followed by Pdd Holdings Inc. (adr) (PDD) and Baker Hughes Company (class A) (BKR).

QQEW's top 10 holdings account for about 11.87% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF has added about 31.39% so far, and it's up approximately 27.80% over the last 12 months (as of 12/18/2023). QQEW has traded between $86.94 and $116.30 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 22.16% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $102.64 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $225.96 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

