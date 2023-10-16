Is First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQEW) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQEW) was launched on 04/19/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors, and has been able to amass over $1.91 billion, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. QQEW seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index is the equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ-100 Index which includes 100 of the largest non-financial securities listed on NASDAQ based on market capitalization.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for QQEW are 0.58%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.64%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For QQEW, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 36.40% of the portfolio --while Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Sirius Xm Holdings Inc. (SIRI) accounts for about 1.16% of total assets, followed by Lucid Group, Inc. (class A) (LCID) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 10.86% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF return is roughly 17.94% so far, and it's up approximately 24.84% over the last 12 months (as of 10/16/2023). QQEW has traded between $83.66 and $112.15 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 22.25% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $91.25 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $202.75 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

