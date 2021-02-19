Is First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FAD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FAD) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $224.54 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Growth. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Multi Cap Growth Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Growth Index is an enhanced which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Index, NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Index and NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for FAD are 0.66%, which makes it one of the more expensive products in the space.

FAD's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.29%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For FAD, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 34.40% of the portfolio --while Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) accounts for about 0.53% of the fund's total assets, followed by Roku, Inc. (ROKU) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT).

FAD's top 10 holdings account for about 5.06% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FAD has added roughly 12.19%, and was up about 39.49% in the last one year (as of 02/19/2021). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $52.24 and $118.03.

The fund has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 25.52% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FAD a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 675 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) tracks IPOX-100 U.S. Index and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) tracks S&P 900 Growth Index. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has $2.19 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has $10.71 billion. FPX has an expense ratio of 0.58% and IUSG charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Get Free Report



Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.