Is First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FAD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FAD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $223.78 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Growth. FAD is managed by First Trust Advisors. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Multi Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Growth Index is an enhanced which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Index, NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Index and NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.63%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.10%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 25.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Fortinet, Inc, (FTNT) accounts for about 0.53% of total assets, followed by Kkr & Co, Inc, (class A) (KKR) and Zscaler, Inc, (ZS).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 5.11% of FAD's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FAD has lost about -12.25%, and is down about -7.42% in the last one year (as of 02/15/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $103.44 and $131.39.

The fund has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 25.69% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FAD a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 672 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Growth segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) tracks MORNINGSTAR US LARGE-MID CP BRD GRWTH ID and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) tracks S&P 900 Growth Index. IShares Morningstar Growth ETF has $1.94 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has $12.08 billion. ILCG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IUSG charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

