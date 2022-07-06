Is First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market, the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $890.74 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. FNX is managed by First Trust Advisors. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.59% for this ETF, which makes it one of the more expensive products in the space.

FNX's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.35%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

For FNX, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 21.20% of the portfolio --while Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, The Mosaic Company (MOS) accounts for about 0.60% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apa Corporation (APA) and Antero Resources Corporation (AR).

FNX's top 10 holdings account for about 5.38% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -17.81% so far this year and is down about -14.67% in the last one year (as of 07/06/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $82.08 and $107.11.

The fund has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 29.28% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FNX a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 451 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard MidCap ETF (VO) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard MidCap ETF has $46.99 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF has $56.60 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

