Is First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors. FNX has been able to amass assets over $1.18 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. FNX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for FNX are 0.60%, which makes it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.95%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Representing 20.20% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector; Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Macy's, Inc. (M) accounts for about 0.62% of the fund's total assets, followed by Affirm Holdings, Inc. (class A) (AFRM) and Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN).

FNX's top 10 holdings account for about 4.91% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FNX has added about 6.37%, and is up about 30.94% in the last one year (as of 03/27/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $85.27 and $111.94.

The fund has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 21.04% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FNX a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 451 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $63.10 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $83.37 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

