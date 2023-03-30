Is First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) made its debut on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors. FTA has been able to amass assets over $1.21 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. FTA, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Value Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.59% for FTA, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.20%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 19.50% of the portfolio. Industrials and Materials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Celanese Corporation (CE) accounts for about 1% of the fund's total assets, followed by Paramount Global (class B) (PARA) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK).

FTA's top 10 holdings account for about 9.77% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF has lost about -0.42% so far, and is down about -7.16% over the last 12 months (as of 03/30/2023). FTA has traded between $57.68 and $73.30 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 23.94% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 188 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $49.68 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $99.70 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

