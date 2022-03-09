Is First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors. FTA has been able to amass assets over $1.17 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, FTA seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Value Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.59%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.52%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 23.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Utilities and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Conocophillips (COP) accounts for about 1.14% of total assets, followed by Eog Resources, Inc. (EOG) and Fox Corporation (class A) (FOXA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 10.08% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FTA has lost about -3.86%, and was up about 9.42% in the last one year (as of 03/09/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $62.59 and $72.28.

The fund has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 28.15% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FTA a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 188 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.98 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $90.77 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

