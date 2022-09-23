Is First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.42 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Industrials ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Industrials Index before fees and expenses.

The StrataQuant Industrials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

With one of the more expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.61%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.82%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

FXR's heaviest allocation is in the Industrials sector, which is about 66.60% of the portfolio. Its Materials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Wesco International, Inc. (WCC) accounts for about 1.48% of total assets, followed by Brunswick Corporation (BC) and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL).

FXR's top 10 holdings account for about 14.01% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF has lost about -23.22% so far, and is down about -18.13% over the last 12 months (as of 09/23/2022). FXR has traded between $47.30 and $63 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 28.53% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 131 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $3.24 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $11.95 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Industrials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR): ETF Research Reports



WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS): ETF Research Reports



Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.