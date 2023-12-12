Is First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

FXR is managed by First Trust Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $1.64 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Industrials ETFs. FXR, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Industrials Index.

The StrataQuant Industrials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

With one of the more expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.61%.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.72%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

FXR's heaviest allocation is in the Industrials sector, which is about 69.80% of the portfolio. Its Materials and Financials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Saia, Inc. (SAIA) accounts for about 1.60% of the fund's total assets, followed by Emcor Group, Inc. (EME) and Ryder System, Inc. (R).

The top 10 holdings account for about 14.24% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FXR has added about 20.43%, and it's up approximately 18.29% in the last one year (as of 12/12/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $50.89 and $62.05.

The fund has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 20.53% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FXR a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 133 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $4.18 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $15.11 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Industrials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR): ETF Research Reports

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS): ETF Research Reports

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI): ETF Research Reports

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.